Tractor total loss in Tuesday evening fire

FLORENCE, S.C. − A tractor suffered approximately $200,000 in damage Tuesday evening when it caught fire while cutting a field at the intersection of S.C. 327 and U.S. 76 near Florence.
Windy Hill firefighters used a brush truck refilled by a tanker to battle the fire which occurred while the tractor was just about at the farthest point in the field from paved access.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung said the tractor was a total loss.
