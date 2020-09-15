 Skip to main content
Tractor total loss in Tuesday evening fire
Tractor total loss in Tuesday evening fire

FLORENCE, S.C. − A tractor suffered approximately $200,000 in damage Tuesday evening when it caught fire while cutting a field at the intersection of S.C. 327 and U.S. 76 near Florence.

Windy Hill firefighters used a brush truck refilled by a tanker to battle the fire which occurred while the tractor was just about at the farthest point in the field from paved access.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung said the tractor was a total loss.

