Tradition: Collards, black-eyed peas the way to start a new year

FLORENCE, S.C. — A traditional Southern New Year's Day meal should include collards and black eye peas to ensure prosperity into the new year — collards for paper money and black-eyed peas for coins.

"On a hunt this morning and a guy was talking about how good collards were," said Dick Bryant as he bought a baggie of shredded collards from the Ellerbee Farms stand.

Bryant said the stand has a reputation for clean collards, something with which Jessica Ellerbee agreed and said she cleaned them personally.

Still, she said, Bryant should clean them again once he gets them home.

"New Year's Day is tomorrow, everybody has to have some greens," Bryant said.

