Traveler buys lottery ticket in Florence, wins $350,000
Traveler buys lottery ticket in Florence, wins $350,000

Traveler buys lottery ticket in Florence, wins $350,000
COLUMBIA, S.C. – A traveler passing through Florence played the South Carolina lottery and won $350,000.

The winner, who did not wish to be identified, took a detour to Columbia to cash in his Mighty Jumbo Bucks scratch-off.

“It’s going in the bank,” the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

And if he’s ever in the area, he promises he’ll stop by the KP Xpress on West Palmetto Street in Florence to try his luck again.

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 857,142.86 to win $350,000 in the ($10) Mighty Jumbo Bucks game.

KP Xpress in Florence received a commission of $3,500 for selling the claimed ticket.

