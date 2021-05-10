Traveling RN: Alice Hemmingway-Davis visits her patients in their homes

She said nursing is very rewarding. When she first got out of nursing school, Hemmingway-Davis said, she worked in emergency care.

She worked for 12 years at the Mullins Hospital.

“I loved working in emergency care, helping to save a life,” she said.

Hemmingway-Davis said she has also worked in hospice care, and it touched her heart as well, helping people at the end stage of life. She has worked in rehab centers and nursing homes, too. Her work has taken her from Florence to Clarendon to Darlington counties.

As a traveling nurse, Hemmingway-Davis said, if you do your job well, you have the opportunity to be placed in many different situations and places.

She said her supervisors have told her that they can assign her anywhere, and she flows easily in the transition.

“I tried leaving nursing, but it keeps calling me back,” Hemmingway-Davis said. “My life has been full in spite of what I’ve been through personally. I think about the people I have come in contact with. I try to help them whatever way I can.”

She said her phone is subject to ring any time of day or night, and that is especially true during COVID. She tries to calm people’s fears.