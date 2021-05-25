Trinity Baptist, MUSC Florence team up to vaccinate the unvaccinated

Rouse hadn't been to any prior vaccination events for lack of transportation. This one, he said, was in the neighborhood, and he was "definitely" glad to have it partially out of the way.

The Pfizer vaccine that was delivered at the event requires a second shot three weeks later.

One customer came in with his aunt and uncle, who were there for moral support for their nephew who was obviously not a fan of needles.

McCall delivered the vaccine with no sign of additional distress on the part of the customer, who was released back to his aunt and uncle and sent to the 15 minutes of waiting area.

This was the fourth such outing for the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center but not the last, McCall said.

"What we want to do is for those who have transportation issues, we want to get into those communities but also those who are working," McCall said. "We can take it to the work sites where it is convenient for people to get it."

McCall said employees who were interested in an onsite vaccine clinic should reach out to their HR departments, which can reach out to the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center.

Robinson said the church was called to service in the wake of the pandemic.

"Because it hit the poor so hard, the church needs to step up and do some things, and that's what we're trying to do here," Robinson said. "All of those people who are reluctant to come, who are living in cramped conditions, they need to come."