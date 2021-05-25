Trinity Baptist, MUSC Florence team up to vaccinate the unvaccinated

FLORENCE, S.C. − There was no crowd Tuesday, but the outreach to the community by Trinity Baptist Church and the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center did attract a steady stream of walk-ins looking for a COVID-19 vaccination.
"We are trying to bring it to the people," said the Rev. Calvin Robinson with Trinity Baptist. "Some people can walk here. We're hoping to get the communities that are reluctant to come, and so we're trying to get them to come. I said, 'Let’s bring it to the church, because I think the church is part of the community, and so we wanted to help as much as we could.'"
And that help came in the form of an air-conditioned basement for a trio of MUSC Health-Florence medical Center employees who handled intake and vaccinations as fast as the customers walked in.
"What I found out, in this state, in South Carolina, 20% of African Americans have been vaccinated. Nationwide, 22%. We have to do better," Robinson said.
"That's what we're doing here. We're trying to make sure as many people get vaccinated as possible. We're going to do it this time prayerfully with MUSC, and we're going to try to do it again later on.
"We're going to try it again, as long as MUSC will come, we're going to do this."
Robinson said the vaccine outreach was the Christian thing to do for the community.
"Helping people, encouraging people, being there for the masses of the people – that's what Jesus did," Robinson said. "He reached out to the masses of the people. Jesus reached out to the people who were less served, and we're trying to do that.
"The more people get vaccinated, the better it is for the whole community, the more we can get back to what used to be normal and help the economy. People can go to work. People can go to school. People can go out and have fun.”
Joe McCall, RN, the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center director of business health, said when the vaccination push first started, there was huge demand and limited supply. Now there is huge supply but decreasing demand.
"We're trying to do some community effort to try to get as many people vaccinated as possible," McCall said. "It's all about herd inoculation. If one person gets it, maybe it will prevent someone from getting (COVID-19)."
Some of the customers came Tuesday of their own free will. Others came at the urging of family members who turned out with them for moral support.
One person cleared intake, but when he got to McCall, he was clammy.
After the customer explained that he had biked over for his vaccine, McCall delivered it.
Larry Rouse, who came for the vaccination, said he wanted to be on the "safe side and take this mask off."
Rouse hadn't been to any prior vaccination events for lack of transportation. This one, he said, was in the neighborhood, and he was "definitely" glad to have it partially out of the way.
The Pfizer vaccine that was delivered at the event requires a second shot three weeks later.
One customer came in with his aunt and uncle, who were there for moral support for their nephew who was obviously not a fan of needles.
McCall delivered the vaccine with no sign of additional distress on the part of the customer, who was released back to his aunt and uncle and sent to the 15 minutes of waiting area.
This was the fourth such outing for the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center but not the last, McCall said.
"What we want to do is for those who have transportation issues, we want to get into those communities but also those who are working," McCall said. "We can take it to the work sites where it is convenient for people to get it."
McCall said employees who were interested in an onsite vaccine clinic should reach out to their HR departments, which can reach out to the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center.
Robinson said the church was called to service in the wake of the pandemic.
"Because it hit the poor so hard, the church needs to step up and do some things, and that's what we're trying to do here," Robinson said. "All of those people who are reluctant to come, who are living in cramped conditions, they need to come."