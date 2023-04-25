DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate School Tuesday announced the school's 2023 junior marshals and junior ushers. These students will have the honor of escorting the seniors at the baccalaureate and graduation ceremonies. “These are some of the best and brightest,” said Head of School Ed Hoffman. “Their hard work and diligence to academics certainly speaks for itself.”

In order to be eligible for the academic honor of being named a junior marshal, a student must be enrolled at Trinity Collegiate School for a minimum of four consecutive high school semesters and be ranked within the top six in the junior class. The following students received junior marshal recognition: Emma Carter, Margaret Cates, Owens Lopicolo, Alden Okoh-Aduako, Reese Paison, and Jay Riddle.

Junior ushers must be enrolled in four consecutive high school semesters at Trinity Collegiate School and be academically ranked in the top 10% of the Junior class. The following students received junior usher recognition: Sophie Belk, Liza Commander, Kate Dargan, Catherine Ervin, Jack Holt, and Hailey Jeffords.