DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate School Wednesday announced the accomplishments of its students who have successfully completed the AP Capstone program.

This program, developed by the College Board, offers students an opportunity to engage in rigorous, college-level interdisciplinary coursework and research, preparing them for the challenges of higher education and beyond.

The following students from Trinity Collegiate School have demonstrated their commitment to academic excellence and have earned recognition in the AP Capstone program:

AP Capstone Diploma Recipients:

Evan Cunningham

Margo Mayadag

Hart Starling

AP Seminar and Research Certificate Recipients:

Alexandra Brassfield

Mia Terry

To earn the AP Capstone Diploma, students must achieve scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research, as well as on four additional AP Exams of their choosing. This accomplishment highlights their exceptional aptitude for critical thinking, collaborative research, and effective communication across various academic disciplines.

In addition, Trinity Collegiate School is proud to acknowledge the achievements of two students who have received the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.

These students have excelled by attaining scores of 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research, demonstrating their proficiency in conducting independent research and effectively presenting their findings.

"We are immensely proud of our students who have completed the AP Capstone program. This rigorous program has equipped them with invaluable skills in research, analysis, and critical thinking, essential for their future endeavors. Their achievements reflect their dedication, intellectual curiosity, and their ability to thrive in challenging academic environments. We commend each student for their hard work and commitment to excellence," said Ed Hoffman, the Head of School at Trinity Collegiate School.

The AP Capstone program at Trinity Collegiate School exemplifies the institution's commitment to fostering intellectual growth, interdisciplinary learning, and preparing students for success in college and beyond. By engaging in this challenging program, students develop the skills necessary to tackle complex problems, think critically, and engage in scholarly research.