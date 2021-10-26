 Skip to main content
Trinity Collegiate debate team lauded
Trinity Collegiate debate team lauded

Trinity Collegiate debate team

Members of the Trinity Collegiate School speech and debate team are (from left) Alden Okoh-Aduako,Tim Streit, Helen Player, Cooper Poston, Lacey Stephens, Dylan Odin, Maya Chokshi, Maddie Lowe and James Bagwell.

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Trinity Collegiate School speech and debate program has earned charter status in the National Speech & Debate Association.

This is the highest school membership honor the National Speech & Debate Association offers. To become a charter member, TCS has demonstrated excellence in attaining new members and degrees in the Honor Society over the past three years.

"I'm immensely proud of the work our Trinity Collegiate School debate team has done to earn charter status,” said Tim Streit, the debate team coach. “In just three short years, they have earned dozens of merit degrees and placed in tournaments across our region, all while successfully making the transition to virtual debate during the pandemic.

“They've laid a strong foundation for the Trinity debate team for years to come.”

