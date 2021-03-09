Trinity Collegiate earns diversity honors

FLORENCE, S.C. − Trinity Collegiate School recently was honored for diversity in its computer science classes.

"Advanced Placement and College Readiness at College Board congratulates Trinity Collegiate School (TCS) for earning the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for expanding young women’s access to AP Computer Science Principles for the 2019-20 school year," according to a news release issued by the school.

This honor acknowledges the outstanding work Trinity Collegiate School has done to close the gender equity gap in computer science. Only 831 schools across the entire nation were recognized for achieving this important result in AP Computer Science Principles.

“The AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award can be attributed to Trinity’s outstanding students, teachers and robust academic program, which boasts 22 AP Courses, 12 Pre-AP Courses, and various dual credit courses through Coker University,” said Ed Hoffman, head of school.

This distinction affirms the school’s commitment to academic excellence through expanded opportunities for all Trinity students, said Associate Head of School Kelley Byrd.

"Our focus on establishing a supportive, globally minded and academically progressive student body that is diverse racially, ethnically, socioeconomically, and culturally is the cornerstone of the school’s mission and success,” Byrd said.