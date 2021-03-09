 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trinity Collegiate earns diversity honors
0 comments

Trinity Collegiate earns diversity honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trinity Byrnes

Trinity Collegiate AP computer science teacher Cameron Flotow (left) poses with Kelley Byrd, associate head of school.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. − Trinity Collegiate School recently was honored for diversity in its computer science classes.

"Advanced Placement and College Readiness at College Board congratulates Trinity Collegiate School (TCS) for earning the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for expanding young women’s access to AP Computer Science Principles for the 2019-20 school year," according to a news release issued by the school.

This honor acknowledges the outstanding work Trinity Collegiate School has done to close the gender equity gap in computer science. Only 831 schools across the entire nation were recognized for achieving this important result in AP Computer Science Principles.

“The AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award can be attributed to Trinity’s outstanding students, teachers and robust academic program, which boasts 22 AP Courses, 12 Pre-AP Courses, and various dual credit courses through Coker University,” said Ed Hoffman, head of school.

This distinction affirms the school’s commitment to academic excellence through expanded opportunities for all Trinity students, said Associate Head of School Kelley Byrd.

"Our focus on establishing a supportive, globally minded and academically progressive student body that is diverse racially, ethnically, socioeconomically, and culturally is the cornerstone of the school’s mission and success,” Byrd said. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Seniors in Florida react to new CDC guidelines

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Timmonsville mayor says residents felt bullied and victimized over decision to close high school
Local News

Timmonsville mayor says residents felt bullied and victimized over decision to close high school

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Timmonsville's mayor says that the residents of Florence School District 4 did not believe South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman ever had any intention of keeping the town's high school open. Darrick Jackson said the district's residents felt bullied, victimized and backed into a corner and are angry about the superintendent's decision to close Timmonsville High School. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert