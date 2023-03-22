DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate School recently received a $1,500,000 commitment for the construction and naming rights of an academic classroom building as well as a pledge of $250,000 for needs-based financial assistance for qualifying students over the next 10 years from Sam Carbis Solutions Group LLC.

Company President Shawn Mizell said he is dedicated to honoring the company’s philanthropic legacy and devotion to community outreach by partnering with the school.

With locations all over the globe, Carbis is the industry leader in building customized bulk loading access equipment and fall protection equipment.

Head of School Ed Hoffman said he is ecstatic and grateful for the opportunities that will be provided to countless students due to these two donations.

“Our growing enrollment has surpassed our current classroom capacity. Additional learning spaces are necessary to fully implement the school’s expansive academic program. I am honored to partner with Sam Carbis Solutions Group in this venture and overwhelmed by the generosity shown to Trinity Collegiate School,” said Associate Head of School Kelley Byrd.

The new academic classroom building is approximately 12,000 square feet and will house seven classrooms, a student lounge and common area, and student restrooms.