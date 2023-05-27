Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate's Class of 2023, 67 graduates, processed into Francis Marion University's Performing Arts Center as high school students and left, diplomas in hand, ready to pursue their futures.

In all the students accounted for $15,575,952 in scholarships.

Decked out in medals, stoles and cords, the graduates crossed the stage while a highlights video of their lives to Saturday played overhead, accepted their diploma and then took a second to watch some of the highlights projected onto a screen on the stage.

Two graduates, Jonathan Andrews Jeffords and Kinady Marie Ella Pierce, received appointments to the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Pierce, the student body president, led her classmates in the Pledge of Allegiance.

First honor graduate McDaniel Henry Faile delivered the ceremony's invocation.

Della Bradshaw Avent spoke as the class salutatorian while Sophia Tianyu Freeman spoke as the valedictorian.

Students honored Marqueis Smith for his work with them as a math teacher while the school recognized Samantha Pollett as the school's teacher of the year. She will go on to compete to become the SCISA teacher of the year.

Because of the bad weather this year's class did it's cap throwing inside.