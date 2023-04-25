DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Fifty Trinity Collegiate School students were inducted into the National Honor Society and and another 41 into the National Junior Honor Society during an April 20 ceremony at the school.

The induction ceremony was lead by Chapter President Reilly Mizell along with the executive board -- vice president Jason Iseman, secretary Hart Starling, and treasurer Samantha Stephens, all senior members of the National Honor Society.

Membership in the National Honor Society is dependent upon a student’s academic performance as well as their record of service to both the school and community. The four pillars of membership in the Honor Society include scholarship, service, leadership and character.

Nationally, honor society members are eligible scholastically with a 3.0 grade-point average (GPA), but chapter advisor Jessica Iseman said a higher standard is held at Trinity.

“Because we have so many high achieving students at Trinity Collegiate, we require a 3.8 unweighted GPA, which equals a 90.0 cumulative average for all credit bearing high school classes,” Iseman said.

Additionally, students are required to participate in a certain amount of community service.

“We also require students to perform 25 hours of community service per year,” said Iseman. NHS members can earn scholarships specific to the society and have a higher likelihood of acceptance to colleges due to their membership.

New inductees to the National Honor Society are Drew Andrews, Elizabeth Aniello, Ava Ard Hayes Bridgers, Brian Brownlee, Emma G. Clark, Emma K. Clark, Dylan Coskrey, Carter Cox, Julian Duncan, Logan Fink, Drew Flynn, Charlie Fu, Logan Galloway, William Grantham, William Harris, James Herbert, Jack Hupfer, Tia Huynh, Carolyn Kahn, Samantha Keretsis, Eric Kim, Isaac Kirby, Keylee Kronz, Mary Jane Lopiccolo, Andrew McDonald, Charlie McKay, Hannah McKay, Charley Moore, Turner Munn, Coley Norris, Rhett Ogburn, Austin Pace, Meredith Pace, Forrest Phipps, Miranda Plummer, Olivija Polteraitis, Cole Rabon, Kameryn Rheuark, Nicholas Romanoli, Carver Segars, Jameson Sheehy, Garner Sonfield, Imani Thomas, Lucas Turner, Madison Warren, and Evan Watts.

Inductees to the National Junior Honor Society are Ellison Banner, Chase Basta, Laura Mason belk, Tyler Bennet, Dre’den Bethea, Landon Blackwell, Ryleigh Bouchard, Miller Buchanan, Tilman Campbell, Morgan Coker, Robert Dalrymple, Laityn Dove, Sarah Dozier, Benson Driggers, Annison Frye, James Hanna, Morgan Hillman, Carley Hooker, Kyler Johnson, Stephen Jones, Autumn Kind, Kennedy Martin, Matthew McDonald, Emma Medlin, Hannah Moree, Sarah Munn, Caroline Peebles, Jason Powell, Gareth Robertson, Sarah Ropp, Rylie Rowsey, Ian Royce, Caleb Saleeby, Jacob Sheehy, Robel Sisay, Zariyah Spann, Ella Watkins, Emalee Watts, Ann Parker Webb, Reese Williams, and Rebekah York.