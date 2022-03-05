Trinity Collegiate marks Black History Month

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate School concluded its Black History Month celebration Feb. 28 when Florence businessman Mike Reichenbach visited the school, spoke to students about the power of perseverance and shared his expertise in business and politics.

“It is important for our students to see local area leaders and understand their journey to success,” said Mike Teasley, director of diversity.

Trinity Collegiate School that afternoon played host to a panel of health care workers from McLeod Regional Hospital to speak to the student body on this year’s theme of Black Health and Wellness.

The panel discussed diversity and obstacles in the health care field, and offered the students advice about working in different careers in the health care industry.

“We want to show our students how many different opportunities there are in healthcare for them to explore. We want them to be able to see themselves in these positions of leadership.” Teasley said.

“Black History Month gives us an opportunity to celebrate Black culture and history with our entire student body. We get to build on the diverse curriculum already in place in our classrooms,” Teasley said.