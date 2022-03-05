 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trinity Collegiate marks Black History Month
0 Comments

Trinity Collegiate marks Black History Month

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate School concluded its Black History Month celebration Feb. 28 when Florence businessman Mike Reichenbach visited the school, spoke to students about the power of perseverance and shared his expertise in business and politics.

“It is important for our students to see local area leaders and understand their journey to success,” said Mike Teasley, director of diversity.

Trinity Collegiate School that afternoon played host to a panel of health care workers from McLeod Regional Hospital to speak to the student body on this year’s theme of Black Health and Wellness.

The panel discussed diversity and obstacles in the health care field, and offered the students advice about working in different careers in the health care industry.

“We want to show our students how many different opportunities there are in healthcare for them to explore. We want them to be able to see themselves in these positions of leadership.” Teasley said.

“Black History Month gives us an opportunity to celebrate Black culture and history with our entire student body. We get to build on the diverse curriculum already in place in our classrooms,” Teasley said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rockslide leaves road blocked by large boulders in California

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence home burns Friday afternoon
Local News

Florence home burns Friday afternoon

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Quick response by firefighters Friday afternoon kept small a fire in a home at the corner of South Irby Street and South Pineland Drive -- 1943 South Irby Street.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert