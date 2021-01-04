 Skip to main content
Trinity Collegiate names new assistant director of marketing and communications
Trinity Collegiate names new assistant director of marketing and communications

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Ariadne Roberts will be the new assistant director of marketing and communications at Trinity Collegiate School.

Roberts is a Florence native, and a graduate of Trinity Collegiate school class of 2016 and Clemson University with a degree in Parks Recreation Tourism Management with a concentration in Travel and Tourism.

After graduating from Clemson University in August 2020, Roberts moved back to Florence to start her career. She has been the education and outreach intern for two summers at Pee Dee Land Trust and found her passion for marketing.

“When I was offered this position at Trinity, it was a no brainer for me,” Roberts said. “I loved attending school here five years ago. I love how welcoming the faculty and staff are, and I am thrilled to be a part of the Trinity family again.”

Roberts has had experience in event planning, marketing, hospitality and nonprofit organizations. She enjoys volunteering for nonprofit organizations such as Pee Dee Land Trust, South Carolina Dance Theatre and the Florence Symphony Orchestra.

Her other areas of interest include playing tennis, attending symphony concerts and ballets and being with her family and friends. She is the daughter of Terry and Susan Roberts. He is conductor of the Florence Symphony Orchestra and she is the artistic director of South Carolina Dance Theatre and the dance teacher at Trinity Collegiate School.

