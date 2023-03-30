DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate School played host to their 11th Annual Gala Auction Saturday — a Yellowstone western themed event that featured western cuisine, a photo booth, and a mechanical bull, and raised more than $65,000 for the school.

Entertainment was provided by country music artist Doug McCormick.

“I am pleased that we were able to host another extremely successful endeavor. The gala exemplifies our stakeholders’ dedication to our school and students,” Headmaster Ed Hoffman said.

April Munn, director of admissions, said she was “particularly pleased with the contributions to the Father Nielsen tuition assistance program, which helps students achieve their dreams.”