DARLINGTON, S.C. - Trinity Collegiate School recently announced William Bagwell as one of the recipients of the MPD Electric Cooperative college scholarship program. The scholarship is awarded annually to children or dependents of current members who are enrolled as full-time undergraduate students in any 2- or 4-year college.

The MPD Electric Cooperative scholarship program is highly competitive, with recipients chosen through a rigorous application and interview process. Bagwell, a recent graduate of Trinity Collegiate School, stood out among a pool of exceptional candidates, showcasing his outstanding academic achievements, leadership skills, and commitment to excellence.

The MPD Electric Cooperative scholarship provides a significant opportunity for young scholars, offering awards that can total up to $9,500 per year.

Beginning in the Fall of 2023, Bagwell will attend The Citadel.

"We are thrilled to congratulate William Bagwell on being awarded the MPD Electric Cooperative Scholarship," said Jessica Iseman, director of College Placement at Trinity Collegiate School. "His dedication to his studies and exemplary character have made him a deserving candidate for this prestigious scholarship. We are confident that William will continue to excel in his academic pursuits and make a positive impact on his community."