Trinity Collegiate School beats state, national averages for SAT and ACT.

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Students at Trinity Collegiate School surpassed both the national and state average for the SAT and ACT scores.

The statistics from the South Carolina Department of Education reported that the average SAT in the Palmetto state for the 2019-2020 year was 1019 and the reported average for the SAT nationally was 1030.

Trinity Collegiate School’s average SAT was 1143 for the same year, beating both the national and state averages by 124 and 113 points respectively.

For the ACT test, Trinity Collegiate School also outranked both the state and national averages. Students at TCS averaged 23 on the ACT, while the state average was only 18.4 and the national average was 20.7.

Ed Hoffman, Trinity Collegiate’s head of school, said that the high scores could be attributed to “the quality of teachers, the availably of AP and Honors classes offered and TCS and the TCS curriculum which is not only tailored to each student, but pushes students to excel.”

Trinity Collegiate School “offers one of the most robust and challenging curriculums of any school” said April Munn, Trinity Collegiate’s director of admissions. “The school became one of the first schools in the state to offer Pre-AP classes last spring.”