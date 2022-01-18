Trinity Collegiate School earns diversity honors

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate School has won a diversity award for its computer science classes for the second consecutive year.

The school announced Tuesday that it had received the College Board Advanced Placement Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science Principles during the 2020-2021 school year.

“We’re thrilled to congratulate our female AP computer science students and their teacher on this step toward gender parity in computer science education,” said Ed Hoffman, head of school. “We’re honored that our school earned this distinction and look forward to seeing these young women and others pursue and achieve success in computer science education and careers.”