Trinity Collegiate School earns diversity honors

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate School has won a diversity award for its computer science classes for the second consecutive year.
The school announced Tuesday that it had received the College Board Advanced Placement Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science Principles during the 2020-2021 school year.
“We’re thrilled to congratulate our female AP computer science students and their teacher on this step toward gender parity in computer science education,” said Ed Hoffman, head of school. “We’re honored that our school earned this distinction and look forward to seeing these young women and others pursue and achieve success in computer science education and careers.”
“By encouraging young women to study advanced computer science coursework, Trinity Collegiate School is closing the gap in computer science education and empowering young women to access the opportunities available in STEM career fields,” Stefanie Sanford, College Board chief of global policy and external relations said. “Computer science is the foundation of many 21st- century career options, and young women deserve equal opportunities to pursue computer science education and drive technological innovation.”
Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded girls’ access in advanced placement computer science courses.
Girls who take the course in high school are more than five times as likely to major in computer science in college, compared to female students of similar background and academic preparation who did not take the class.
By making it easier for girls to take the class, the school is providing the girls with opportunity for a lucrative career. The median annual wage for computer and information technology occupations was $91,250 in May 2020.
Trinity earned the same award for the 2019-2020 school year.