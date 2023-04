FLORENCE, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate School held their prom Saturday, April 1st at the Florence Country Club. The theme was Spring Fling and everyone was dressed in their best.

There was a photo booth and a DJ that provided great music and mixes for a fun filled evening.

Prom Court, elected by their peers, was as follows: Jalin Ludd, king; Lauren Fulmer, queen; Josh Sto. Domingo, prince and Simmons Hanna, princess.