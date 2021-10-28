 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trinity Collegiate School middle quiz bowl team wins regional title
0 Comments

Trinity Collegiate School middle quiz bowl team wins regional title

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trinity Quiz Bowl

The Trinity Collegiate School middle school quiz bowl team was one of four winners at a competition held in Columbia Wednesday.

 Contributed Photo

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Six Trinity Collegiate School students went to Columbia on Wednesday and returned with trophies.

The Trinity middle school quiz bowl team was one of four teams to win the South Carolina Independent Schools Association middle school quiz bowl regional tournament.

Team members are Kynan Okoh-Aduako (8th grade – Captain), Elliana Kampiziones (8th), Jake Warren (7th), Pinckney Riddle (7th), Cate Urquhart (7th) and Benjamin Cain (7th).

The team was coached by Helen Player.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will the cruise industry be able to recover?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning
Local News

Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning

  • Updated

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence's new Save A Lot will open Wednesday with a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting to mark its grand opening − an event that will feature in-store promotions and prizes followed by four days of giveaways and a community cookout.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert