Trinity Collegiate School middle quiz bowl team wins regional title

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Six Trinity Collegiate School students went to Columbia on Wednesday and returned with trophies.
The Trinity middle school quiz bowl team was one of four teams to win the South Carolina Independent Schools Association middle school quiz bowl regional tournament.
Team members are Kynan Okoh-Aduako (8th grade – Captain), Elliana Kampiziones (8th), Jake Warren (7th), Pinckney Riddle (7th), Cate Urquhart (7th) and Benjamin Cain (7th).
The team was coached by Helen Player.
