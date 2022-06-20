Trinity Collegiate School names building

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate unveiled the name and dedication for their 400 building and Science Wing. It was named to honor Dr. Billy Naso.

Head of School, Ed Hoffman, thanked Naso for his visionary leadership and unfailing commitment to Trinity Collegiate School.

Naso served on the board of trustees from 2011-2014 and served as chairman of the board from 2015-2021.

The science wing is named to honor Dr. Howard Farrell. Farrell served on the board of trustees from 2011-2014 and served as vice president of the board from from 2015-2021.

During the ceremony, Hoffman thanked Naso and Farrell for their years of service to the school and strong commitment. Hoffman went on to thank both Doctors for their hard work and generous patronage.

“Trinity Collegiate School would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to both Dr. Naso and Dr. Farrell for their service to our school and we are proud to honor them in this way,” Hoffman said.

-- Trinity Collegiate School