Trinity Collegiate School plans to expand

Ceyda Yucel of Turkey, a member of the Class of 2021, said, “I am very thankful to be at TCS this year. When I told my parents that I wanted to go to South Carolina, they were very supportive. I hope to go to college in the United States when I graduate.”

Hoffman said Trinity is a great choice for international students. He said we have great weather, a safe place to be and good academic programs at the school that are important to the students and their parents. He said they offer a wide selection of AP classes.

They offer 21 AP and Pre AP courses and 38 Honor Courses.

Twenty-five percent of the school's students receive some type of financial assistance. The students have a 100 percent acceptance rate to four-year colleges and universities. The average class size is 15 to 16 students.

Hoffman said the school is outside of Florence and has lots of room for expansion. He said the biggest stress right now facing students and faculty is the coronavirus. He said four international students were not able to get back to the United States and are taking classes virtually.

The school was founded in 1995. It is located at 5001 Hoffmeyer Road in Darlington.