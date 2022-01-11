Trinity Collegiate School receives $250,000 donation

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate School has received a helping hand from the Catherine J. McGinnis Family Foundation.

The school recently announced that the foundation had donated $250,000 to establish the McGinnis endowment fund, which will supplement the school’s tuition-assistance program.

“Dan and Arleen McGinnis have been tremendous supporters of Ed Hoffman, the academic program, and mission of Trinity Collegiate School,” foundation director Erin Meitzler said.

Ed Hoffman, head of the school, said the school was honored and excited to receive the gift. He said it would allow the school to “continue our upward trajectory as the premier academic institution of the Pee Dee Region.”

April Munn, admissions director, said, “Twenty-five percent of Trinity families receive tuition assistance and it is a vital component to the school’s mission and commitment to inclusivity and diversity of our student body.”

