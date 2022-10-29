Trinity Collegiate School student accepted at West Point

FLORENCE, S.C. — Kinady Pierce has been accepted to be a cadet at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Pierce received an offer of admission to the United States Military Academy at West Point. She was excited when she learned she had been accepted. She also was relieved the tedious process was over. She started the application process at he end of the last school year.

Pierce, 17, and the youngest of five siblings including a twin, always has been the type person to set high goals and worked tirelessly toward achieving them. That character trait is evident in her schooling as she has a grade point average of 5.1393.

Pierce said her family always encouraged her and her siblings to strive to be their best. Throughout grade school, Pierce rarely received anything less than a “B.” Excellence is what she strives for.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Pierce and her family moved to South Carolina when she was 2-years old. Her family moved again to Florida where she completed her elementary school years, and returned to South Carolina to complete her schooling at Trinity Collegiate School where she is a senior.

Always taking on leadership roles, Pierce serves as the student body president, and is captain of the Lady Titans basketball team. She is also involved on campus as a member of the National Honor Society and National Latin Honor Society.

Serving and helping others is a trait passed down by her parents.

Her father served more than 26 years in the United States Army and her mother is a lawyer. His military service was a key reason behind her desire to apply for West Point.

“He used to always tell us about his stories of jumping out of airplanes,” Pierce said. “My older sisters actually got to see him jump out of airplanes. Just getting to see how he got to travel the world and all of the experiences he had, it was definitely in the back of my mind.”

Pierce is deeply inspired by her father. The two are alike in many ways. He has taught her everything she knows.

“We connect a lot,” Pierce said. “It is very fun being able to have him around.”

Pierce said her father would always tell her that although she may face obstacles, he will always be by her side, which gave her the courage move forward. Anytime things go wrong, she goes to her father for advice.

“He always told me that whatever decisions I make are mine and that my family will always be there and support me,” she said.

Pierce is also daring. She likes to do activities others may shy away from.

“I think it’s fun,” Pierce said. “When everyone is afraid and doesn’t want to do it, I see it as an opportunity for fun and to explore a new part of myself.”

An example of this is when Peirce went to West Point over the summer and wanted her twin sister to go with her, but her twin did not want to go. Pierce said she was going anyway. Anything that Pierce wants to do, she will do it whether there be a crowd of 20 or just her walking the path.

“I am so glad I went because it was a blast for me,” Pierce said.

Pierce and her twin, Taylor, are opposites.

Taylor is a shy introvert while Pierce is outgoing and has never met a stranger. They balance each other out and have a close bond while still maintaining individuality. High school, the two said, separated their paths and pushed them into doing things each one liked instead of acting mindlessly as one.

Pierce said Trinity’s course load is rigorous and it has prepared her for college. She said Trinity has taught her how to think, how to be prepared and most importantly how to multitask. Pierce said the teachers are always willing to lend a helping hand and make sure the student understands what is happening.

“You can come after school, come talk to them before school,’’ Pierce said. “Anytime and any class period the teachers are willing to help.”

Pierce said her family unit is key to her success and without her family, she would not be in the position that she is in today. Pierce is not sure if she will go to West Point, she is trying to figure out if it aligns with what she wants to do in the future. She wants to make sure she is making the best decision for herself.

“If not West Point, then it will be UNC-Chapel Hill or Florida Southern,” Pierce said.

Pierce said she has a lot of family in Florida, and enjoys it there. During the summer she would spend the entire break with her grandparents. She is familiar with Florida and feels as if it is her second home.

She wants to become an orthopedic surgeon and invent new ACL surgery. She said she tore her ACL two years ago during an important basketball game and it opened the doors to what she believes is her purpose.

“I went to the doctor, and I was very hurt that I wouldn’t be able to play,” Pierce said. “An orthopedic surgeon told me that I would be fine, and I didn’t have to get surgery and I could get back to playing basketball quicker.”

Pierce said she discovered ACL tears are common in women, and she wants to create an ACL surgery that prevents players from being out from six-to-12 months. She wantsto be a trailblazer and to do things that have never been done before.

When Pierce has her eyes on the prize, nothing is impossible.

Pierce’s father, Johnny, said he always told his daughter to stay grounded in Christ, always be yourself, stay humble, and to always be prepared for the unexpected.

“We do raise our kids in a strict environment,” he said. “Their friends always joke that they are on house arrest. I am strict on my children because I don’t want them to make the mistakes I have seen others make or make the same mistakes I have made.”

Pierce said he knows best after traveling the world and dealing with many soldiers. He said he is very proud of his daughter and admitted that she is reaching heights he never got to reach.

“I am so proud of my daughter,” Pierce said. “She has the opportunity to do something that I didn’t even pursue and felt was out of reach for me and here she is doing it. Each generation should be better and go further.”

Pierce said she could not have been accepted into West Point without her family, her teachers. Four teachers — Kate Currie, Josiana Vero, Jessica Iseman, Kelley Byrd and Samantha Pollett — helped her through the lengthy application process.

Currie has been teaching Pierce AP English for two years and was not surprised that she got this opportunity.

“She is the type of student every teacher wants to have,” Currie said. “She gives high effort, high engagement, and is always on top of what she needs to do. She is the type of kid that elevates the room.”

Currie said Pierce has worked hard for this opportunity and is deserving of it.

“I am excited for her because she has worked hard for it,” Currie said. “Moments like this are the reason we do the job. Teaching kids like Kinady is what gets a teacher out of bed in the morning. To teach a kid that comes ready to learn, work hard, and do what it takes to achieve their goals.”

Josiane Vero, a Latin teacher, said she was happy for Pierce, but was not surprised because of the hardworking person Pierce is.

“I knew she had what it takes,’ Vero said. “Her biggest quality is being helpful and you can count on her to always be there.”

Taylor Pierce, Pierce’s twin sister, said she knew her sister could do it.

“Everything we put our heads to, we get it done,” she said. “My mom always told us that we can be anything we want to be.”

April Munn, the school’s director of admissions, said Pierce takes on leadership roles and is the type to make things easier. She said her classmates realize her leadership and trust her to advocate for them.

Pierce said her future is bright. Regardless of where she continues her education, she will strive for excellence.