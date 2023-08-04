DARLINGTON, S.C. - Trinity Collegiate School recently announced that senior Jason Iseman has been awarded the 2023-24 Darla Moore Scholarship.

This scholarship is funded by the Darla Moore Foundation, founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Darla Moore of Lake City. The foundation has pledged a $5 million gift to fund the scholarship for five years, providing $1 million annually to cover tuition, housing, and meal plans. The scholarship aims to support deserving students in their pursuit of higher education and make an extraordinary impact on their lives.

As the recipient of this scholarship, he will receive comprehensive financial support, allowing him to pursue his educational goals with peace of mind and without financial burden.

"I'm honored to have been selected for the Darla Moore Scholarship and am incredibly grateful to the Darla Moore Foundation for their generosity and investment in my future," said Iseman.