Trinity Collegiate students learn from apprenticeship

FLORENCE, S.C. — Two Trinity Collegiate seniors, Hannah Blake and Taylor Pierce, are enrolled in an evening Advanced Medical Surgical Technician/Certified Nursing Assistant Apprenticeship at Florence Darlington Technical College.

They attend classes on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Both students have aspirations of attending college and pursuing degrees in the field of health care.

Blake plans to attend the University of South Carolina and major in nursing. Her goal is to become a nurse practitioner. She said this apprenticeship is giving her a chance to learn and be exposed to the medical field before graduating from high school.

Pierce said she is undecided about where she will be attending college but she would like to be anesthesiologist.

Both said the apprenticeship has been beneficial and reaffirmed their desire to go into the medical field.

Pierce said she has learned how to deal with patients and to have empathy instead of sympathy for them. She said it takes a special person do be a caregiver and to know how to deal with patients.

They don’t actually interact with patients in the apprenticeship, Blake said.

The apprenticeship ends in December and both students said they are glad they took advantage of it.

Pierce said once they complete their apprenticeship, they will become state certified and will be able to work in a hospital setting.

In an announcement, Trinity said when the apprenticeship is completed the students will have an understanding of the responsibilities of the nursing assistant trained in basic and advanced skills. They will be able to care for patients and residents in a variety of advanced care settings using clinical knowledge and skills learned and developed from a humanistic, holistic approach.

Some of the skills they learn: understanding basic human needs, human growth and development, communication barriers, body systems, daily personal care skills, nutrition and hydration, rehabilitation and restorative care, sterile technique, urinary catheterization care, preoperative and postoperative care of the surgical patient, administration of common medications, wound care, blood sugar monitoring, oxygen and ventilator care, vascular access, EKG and blood pressure monitoring, understanding confusion, dementia, and Alzheimer's disease, ambulation, range of motion and equipment to assist and administration of common medications.

Lauren Holland, associate vice president, corporate and workforce development at Florence-Darlington Technical College, said the program was not initially set up as an apprenticeship. It started in 2017 when McLeod Regional Medical Center received a large grant. She said 100 students participated in the program and 89 successfully completed the program. She said the program reduced the vacancy rate for jobs in a critical needs area to nearly zero by training these students.

Holland said after the grant was up they continued to work with McLeod. She said McLeod was able to change the job to an apprenticeship so additional funding could be found. She said McLeod advertises the opportunity like a regular job. Students apply, and McLeod vets the candidates like a regular employee. She said completion of the apprenticeship leads to a certified nursing assistant position.

