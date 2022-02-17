Trinity Collegiate to offer AP Capstone Diploma program

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate School is one of approximately 2,000 schools worldwide to implement the AP Capstone Diploma program that encourages students to develop skills for college and career success — including critical thinking, research, collaboration, and communication.

The program consists of two yearlong courses taken in sequence: AP Seminar and AP Research. “The capstone program provides just one more advantage for our students and provides an opportunity to be accepted into the premier colleges and universities in South Carolina and throughout the United States” said Head of School, Ed Hoffman.

Students who score a 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research — and on 4 additional AP Exams of their choosing — earn the AP Capstone Diploma. This signifies outstanding academic achievement and attainment of college-level academic and research skills.

Students who score a 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research (and not on 4 additional AP Exams) earn the AP Seminar and Research Certificate. Trinity Collegiate School will start offering AP Seminar in the fall of 2022.