DARLINGTON, S.C. — Frank Mizell has been hired as the full-time security officer for Trinity Collegiate School.

Mizzell, who recently retired from the Florence City Police Department, has nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience at both the state and local levels. He graduated from Trident Technical College in Charleston with a degree in criminal justice.

An announcement said:

"Mizzell will be the supervisor of our campus security plan, which includes conferring with the Darlington County Sherriff's Office and implementing standard response protocol. New security cameras have been installed at several points around campus to add to our already extensive security camera network. Each entrance to the school remains locked throughout the day and can only be accessed by card readers at all entrances.

"As a part of first-day procedures, all students will be trained in our campus security plan. Teachers have participated in a series of practice emergency drills to prepare for our students' arrival on campus."

Mizzell’s wife, Shawn, is an alumna of Byrnes. Their son, Reilly, is a 2023 honors graduate of Trinity Collegiate and will be attending Davidson College in the fall.