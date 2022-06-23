Trinity hosts immigration camp to help children assimilate

FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church hosted a weeklong camp to teach immigrant children through education and the love of Christ how to confidently assimilate to American culture.

Annette H. Diaz, the International Ministry director at Trinity, said the camp started as an idea to inform the Hispanic community about health and expanded into a weeklong camp to educate children because the church recognized the dire need for education in the Hispanic community.

“We have many activities,” Diaz said. “We have physical activities, art, hygiene, cooking, music and most importantly English lessons,” Diaz said. “These children really need English. They come here and don’t know the language and they fall behind in school. The younger the kids learn English, the better. We know that our kids need help and we are trying to help them. They will also learn about Jesus and the Bible.”

Diaz said incorporating Jesus and the Bible into the program makes a difference.

“They are able to see the love of God through us and that is when we see the kids change,” she said. “Sometimes I have kids who are very sad and by the time they leave they are happy because they know that Jesus loves them. It increases their confidence.”

“It’s hard for the kids to feel accepted when they speak a different language,” she said. “This camp also lets them know that Americans love them and that they are accepted and welcomed here. We teach them that we are no different. We are all the same in God’s eyes.”

Angel Moronta, who is an author, spoke to the kids about various cultures and brought shade glasses along as a demonstration of the different lenses that people look through. He traveled from Venezuela to the United States eight years ago. He calls himself the man of the world’s glasses.

“Each culture can teach you through different lessons,” Moronta said. "When you switch from one pair of shades to another you are seeing the world from a different perspective. We have kids here who are from different parts of the world and we are teaching them the value of seeing the world through a different point of view.”

Isabella Orrico, a volunteer for the camp, said she learned the true meaning of acceptance.

“I have learned the importance of acceptance,” she said. “I have learned what it means to truly accept somebody and I understand what that feels like. They have accepted me into their culture and I have accepted them into mine. We have created a really beautiful mix of cultures. I have learned that two people who are very different can be in the same room and love each other so deeply.

