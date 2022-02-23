Trio forges path as owners of downtown clothing boutique

FLORENCE – MiLadies 182 owners – Charlene Lowery, Doris Lockhart and Starlee Alexander – are three African American business women and friends who joined forces to open a ladies boutique in downtown Florence nearly seven years ago.
Each of the women has had other business ventures of their own. Alexander is also owner of the State Farm agency on Irby Street. Lockhart, in business for more than 30 years, owns Spherion in Florence. Lowery, formerly Pee Dee Director for James Clyburn, opened a children’s shop in 1999 called the Children’s Depot and More on Evans Street. She was in business for 17 years. She is also a Realtor.
Lowery said their business is growing, but it has been a struggle, and to this day, African American females sometimes have to “jump through hoops,” especially when it comes to securing financing for a new business. She said they have been lucky to have the support of banks in Florence and other to help them in their journey.
“It is harder for us,” Lockhart said.
They agree being black females in the business world comes with its own set of challenges, but their personalities are such that a challenge won’t deter them.
Not even COVID has dampened their entrepreneurial spirit.
The women say they have what it takes to be successful – tenacity, determination, drive and a never giving up attitude.
Alexander said she has always wanted to own her own business.
Lowery said she has always known she waited to be in business. She said she started working when she was 14 years old.
“I wanted to be successful,” she said.
Before opening the ladies clothing boutique, Lowery said she did a lot of research.
They chose downtown because the city of Florence was undergoing a revitalization of the downtown area. She said she thought it would be a good location.
Lowery said they came up with the name MiLadies 182 after discovering in her research there was a women’s boutique in downtown Florence years ago called MyLady’s. She is not sure exactly where downtown the previous dress shop was located, but if it wasn’t the same location, it was nearby.
“We wanted a similar name but not the same,” she said.
The spelling is different and 182 is the street address.
Someone once told them the number 182 means prosperity.
The owners said they started out carrying dressy clothes women would wear to work, church or for a special occasion. Once COVID hit, they said it was difficult find the same styles of clothing and women weren’t going out as much but rather staying at home so they started offering more casual styles.
At MiLadies 182, they offer beautiful but affordable clothing and accessories for women in all sizes from 1 to xx large, Lowery said. They have layaway and gift certificates.
They said Black History Month is just one month to showcase the success of African American entrepreneurs, but they try every month to show young people what can be accomplished if you work hard.
“African-American females have always been the backbone of the family,” Lockhart said.
“We want to leave a legacy for our families,” Alexander said. “We are trying to leave something for our families and to give something back to the community.”
Lockhart and Lowery are natives of this area; Alexander has been here 37 years but is a native of Florida.
Lockhart said they encourage young people, especially young girls, to become entrepreneurs and to make a difference in their communities.
“That is what we want to do,” she said, “to show that we can help make a difference in our community.”
She said it is not always easy.
The women said they are thankful for the support of the whole community, not just African American women, and encourage everyone to come in and see what they have to offer.