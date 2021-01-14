 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Troopers make arrest in Friday Scranton hit-and-run death
0 comments

Troopers make arrest in Friday Scranton hit-and-run death

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SCRANTON, S.C. — A Coward man has been charged in connection with the Friday hit-and-run that left an Olanta man dead by the side of US 52 near Scranton.

Fernando Henrique Gamez, 28, of 3835 Long Street, Coward, is charged with one count of hit and run duties of driver inovlved in an accident with death, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website.

Gamez appeared before a magistrate Thursday morning and is currently free on $10,000 surety bond.

Allen Dickson Jr., 26, was hit and killed about 10 p.m. while walking sound bound along US 52.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pee Dee COVID numbers jump Saturday to 508 cases
Local News

Pee Dee COVID numbers jump Saturday to 508 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Saturday reported, as of Thursday, 4,576 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with 81 probable cases. The state agency also reported 52 confirmed deaths and a dozen probable deaths from the virus.

Charges against E.J. McIver dismissed
Local News

Charges against E.J. McIver dismissed

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools trustee E.J. McIver may be returning to the board. Records of the Florence County Clerk of Court's office indicate that charges filed against McIver in 2019 have been dismissed by 12th Judicial Circuit Solicitor E.L. "Ed" Clements III. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert