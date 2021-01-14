Troopers make arrest in Friday Scranton hit-and-run death

SCRANTON, S.C. — A Coward man has been charged in connection with the Friday hit-and-run that left an Olanta man dead by the side of US 52 near Scranton.

Fernando Henrique Gamez, 28, of 3835 Long Street, Coward, is charged with one count of hit and run duties of driver inovlved in an accident with death, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website.

Gamez appeared before a magistrate Thursday morning and is currently free on $10,000 surety bond.

Allen Dickson Jr., 26, was hit and killed about 10 p.m. while walking sound bound along US 52.