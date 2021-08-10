 Skip to main content
Troopers: Watch out for children and school buses
Troopers: Watch out for children and school buses

Back to School Bus

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety Tuesday called for motorists to use caution as children return to school throughout the state.

 SCDPS PHOTO

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety Tuesday called for motorists to use caution as children return to school throughout the state.

“During the first few weeks of school, children and motorists are getting acclimated again to sharing the road, learning bus routes, and carpool lines,” said SCDPS Director Robert Woods, IV. “Troopers will increase patrols around school zones and bus routes, but we need the public and parents’ help to make sure children are safe as they return to school.”

The S.C. Highway Patrol is urging parents, guardians and teachers to talk with their children about getting on and off the bus safely as well as pedestrian safety. Parents and guardians are urged to closely supervise their children around bus stops and in school zones.

Highway Patrol Col. Christopher Williamson said motorists should watch for signs and signals when approaching a school bus and be prepared to stop.

“One of the primary messages we want to convey to motorists is to watch for children and know when to stop for a school bus stop arm,” said Col. Williamson. Troopers will be conducting special enforcement around schools, focusing on violations such as speed, aggressive driving and safety belt and child restraint violations.

Historically, the majority of collisions around schools occur during the 7-8 a.m. and 3-4 p.m. time frames. Motorists should expect to see an increased law enforcement presence, especially from 6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m., when children will be going to and from school.

In the coming weeks, troopers also will be visiting schools to speak with teachers and parents about keeping children safe as they return to school. Parents and schools are urged to visit the SCDPS website on back-to-school safety that includes public service announcements, helpful safety tips and short videos that teachers can use for the classroom https://scdps.sc.gov/tz/backtoschoolsafety.

