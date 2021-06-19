Tropical Depression Claudette to pass over Pee Dee Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- A tropical storm watch has been posted for the North Carolina coast north of Cape Fear in anticipation of the remnants of Tropical Storm Claudette will reform Sunday night as it approaches the Atlantic Ocean.

"This is an unusual track, but is not unprecedented," Timothy Armstrong with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C., wrote in a briefing on the storm.

"Isolated flooding rainfall and isolated tornadoes may develop across the area Sunday morning and last through Sunday night. Winds of 40 mph could occur north of Cape Fear Sunday night," according to Armstrong.

Conditions will improve Monday morning as the weather system moves offshore.

The 11 a.m. forecast track for the storm has it passing over Florence overnight Sunday as a tropical depression before it arrives over eastern North Carolina as a tropical storm Monday morning.

New Hanover and Pender counties in North Carolina are the areas of concern from the storm, according to the briefing.

The extreme western areas of the Pee Dee are forecast to receive 2-3 inches of rain from the storm while the remainder of the Pee Dee is forecast to get between 1.5-2 inches of rain.