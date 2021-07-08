 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tropical Storm Elsa drenches Pee Dee
0 Comments
featured

Tropical Storm Elsa drenches Pee Dee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TS Elsa

The remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa move over North Carolina Thursday morning.

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Tropical Storm Elsa will continue to rain upon Florence for much of Thursday and there will remain a chance for isolated tornadoes and flash flooding.

"A few wind gusts of 35-45 miles an hour are possible today, especially within any heavier bands of showers/thunderstorms and offshore," the Wilmington, N.C., office of the National Weather Service wrote in their final full briefing on the storm.

"Conditions should improve by this evening as the system moves to the northeast away from the area. However, the rip current risk will remain elevated into Friday," according to the briefing.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Elsa is forecast to remain a weak tropical storm as it moves through our area this afternoon.

A few areas, especially in Georgetown and Williamsburg counties, have already received 2-3 inches of rain, according to the briefing.

Most of the Pee Dee is forecast to receive up to another 1.5 inches of rain with more in the north and less in the south.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 9 a.m. for the Pee Dee and other watches could be posted as the day goes on, but as the day goes on the threat of tornadoes will short to the north and out of the Pee Dee, according to the briefing.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. deputies seize over $1B in illegal pot

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Clyburn's endorsement in Ohio Congressional race could echo his endorsement in South Carolina primary
Local News

Jim Clyburn's endorsement in Ohio Congressional race could echo his endorsement in South Carolina primary

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Could House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn's endorsement swing another race from an endorser of Bernie Sanders? The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Clyburn, a Democrat whose district includes a portion of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County as it cuts across the central eastern part of the state, recently took the "unusual" step of making an endorsement in an Ohio Congressional election. 

+8
A 57-year-veteran of cutting Florence's hair hangs up his clippers
Local News

A 57-year-veteran of cutting Florence's hair hangs up his clippers

  • 5 min to read

FLORENCE, S.C. − The barber to Florence mayors since David McLeod − not to mention athletes of note who found their way into Florence − ended his 57-year barbering career and closed a barber shop that was at least 120 years old when he and his wife left Patriot Barber Shop for the last time Friday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert