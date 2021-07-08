Tropical Storm Elsa drenches Pee Dee

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Tropical Storm Elsa will continue to rain upon Florence for much of Thursday and there will remain a chance for isolated tornadoes and flash flooding.

"A few wind gusts of 35-45 miles an hour are possible today, especially within any heavier bands of showers/thunderstorms and offshore," the Wilmington, N.C., office of the National Weather Service wrote in their final full briefing on the storm.

"Conditions should improve by this evening as the system moves to the northeast away from the area. However, the rip current risk will remain elevated into Friday," according to the briefing.

Elsa is forecast to remain a weak tropical storm as it moves through our area this afternoon.

A few areas, especially in Georgetown and Williamsburg counties, have already received 2-3 inches of rain, according to the briefing.

Most of the Pee Dee is forecast to receive up to another 1.5 inches of rain with more in the north and less in the south.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 9 a.m. for the Pee Dee and other watches could be posted as the day goes on, but as the day goes on the threat of tornadoes will short to the north and out of the Pee Dee, according to the briefing.