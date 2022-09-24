Tropical Storm Ian forms in Caribbean, could be problem for Carolias

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Freshly formed Tropical Storm Ian -- the designation was earned overnight -- is currently in the Caribbean Sea but won't stay there and could be near, over or well away from the Carolinas by Thursday.

The National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, N.C., Saturday issued its first bulletin on the storm, which as of the morning was south of Jamaica with 40 MPH sustained winds.

The forecast track has it forming into a major hurricane as it transits the warm water between Cuba and Florida before it lands in Florida early Thursday morning as a powerful hurricane, according to the briefing.

"While large uncertainty exists, impacts could be felt across the Carolinas late next week," Tim Armstrong, meteorologist and climate program leader at the Wilmington office, wrote in the briefing.

"Depending on Ian’s eventual track, we could experience heavy rainfall, strong winds, coastal flooding, and tornadoes." Armstrong said. "Later updates will provide more specificity."