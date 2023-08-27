WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Tropical Storm 10 became Tropical Storm Idalia Sunday morning and the cone of uncertainty associated with the storm jogged a bit to the east -- but not far enough to take the Pee Dee out of harm's way.

The storm is forecast to strengthen as it approach landfall as a hurricane along the northern Florida Gulf Coast.

"On its current forecast path, weather impacts should reach the eastern portions of South and North Carolina Wednesday into Thursday," according to a briefing issued by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.

The forecast path as of the 11:15 a.m. briefing would place Idalia as a tropical storm on the coast at Georgetown Thursday morning and then comfortably off Cape Hatteras Friday morning.

Idalia would spread rain from the South Carolina mountains east to the coast with the highest amount of rain along a line from Orangeburg to North Myrtle Beach forecast to get 3-4 inches of rain.

The bulk of the Pee Dee is in the 2-3 inch band of rain, as of Sunday's briefing.

Forecast impacts as of Sunday afternoon include heavy rainfall, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes Wednesday into Thursday as well as an increased risk of rip currents along the beach. High seas and water spouts are forecast offshore.

"Impacts are heavily track-dependent and risks will change as the storm's path and intensity are refined over the coming days," according to the briefing.

Pee Dee rivers are running low despite heavy rains Saturday.

Black Creek at Quniby was seven feet below minor flood stage, the Great Pee Dee was just above five feet, Lynches River just below two feet, the Little River at Galivants Ferry four feet below flood level and other Pee Dee bodies well below flood stage.