WILMINGTON, N.C. — It is too early to plan on a potential Tropical Cyclone Nine hitting the Carolinas — there are too many uncertainties between now and then — but it isn't too early to start monitoring credible sources.
"(A) greater than normal forecast uncertainty remains, particularly in the long range time frame, given this system is in formative stages and potential land interactions exist," Warning Coordination Meteorologist Steven Pfaff with the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, N.C., wrote in a bulletin on the storm.
"The disturbance's circulation is slightly better organized but remains ill-defined," Pfaff wrote in the bulletin.
"The disturbance's interaction with the islands could result in weakening as it moves toward the west-northwest," according to the bulletin. "At this time it remains too early to determine if this system will bring any impacts to the Carolinas.
If the disturbance develops and follows its current course it would be located off the Florida Gulf Coast Monday morning heading north.
