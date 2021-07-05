 Skip to main content
Tropical weather forecast to hit Pee Dee on Wednesday, Thursday
Tropical weather forecast to hit Pee Dee on Wednesday, Thursday

Tropical Storm Elsa

Tropical Storm Elsa as it approaches Florida Monday morning.

 NOAA SATELLITE IMAGE

WILMINGTON, N.C. − The Pee Dee could be in for a blustery day Thursday as Tropical Storm Elsa moves north along the coast on its way to North Carolina and the Atlantic Ocean.

National Hurricane Center forecasts show tropical storm winds up to 45 miles an hour over northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina on Wednesday night and Thursday, according to a Monday morning briefing issued by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, North Carolina.

114917_5day_cone_no_line_and_wind.png

Periods of torrential rain, isolated tornadoes and gusty winds will be the primary threat with one to three inches of rain expected, five inches max," according to the briefing.

Tropical watches and warnings could be posted for the Pee Dee.

The current forecast track for Elsa has it passing along the Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday with the storm forecast to be located along the Atlantic Coast at the South Carolina/Georgia border early Thursday morning.

The storm is forecast to be off the Delmarva Peninsula by early Friday morning.

Once Elsa moves out of the area by Thursday night, unsettled weather might come into play by the weekend with chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the office's weekly weather briefing.

After a dry Monday, there will be a chance of a stray shower Tuesday and then Elsa on Wednesday and Thursday followed by a chance of afternoon showers Friday.

Daytime highs are forecast to be around 90 with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

