Truck crash shuts down I-95 north, detours traffic into Timmonsville

STAFF REPORTS
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Tuesday morning traffic in western Florence County will be difficult as north-bound Interstate 95 traffic has been detoured onto US 76 through Timmonsville.
Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Department reports that traffic is being rerouted onto Cale Yarborough Highway and US 76 as a result of a tractor-trailer crash.
The road has been closed to allow Truck Service of Florence to get the truck back on its wheels and SCDOT crews to replace and repair guardrails, according to the fire department's Facebook page.
Fire crews and Troopers are standing by while the work continues.
