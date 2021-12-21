 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McLeod Health
Truck crash shuts down I-95 north, detours traffic into Timmonsville
0 Comments
featured

Truck crash shuts down I-95 north, detours traffic into Timmonsville

  • 0
Interstate 95 Crash

A tractor-trailer rests on a guardrail on Interstate 95 Tuesday morning. North-bound traffic is being detoured off the interstate and through Timmonsville while recovery crews and SCDOT crews remove the truck and repair the guardrail.

 Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Department Photo

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Tuesday morning traffic in western Florence County will be difficult as north-bound Interstate 95 traffic has been detoured onto US 76 through Timmonsville.

Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Department reports that traffic is being rerouted onto Cale Yarborough Highway and US 76 as a result of a tractor-trailer crash.

The road has been closed to allow Truck Service of Florence to get the truck back on its wheels and SCDOT crews to replace and repair guardrails, according to the fire department's Facebook page.

Fire crews and Troopers are standing by while the work continues.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

White House addresses Omicron, Sen. Manchin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Haley Andersen graduates FMU determined to succeed in photography
Local News

Haley Andersen graduates FMU determined to succeed in photography

FLORENCE, S.C. – In just over two years, Haley Andersen will have earned a marketing degree from Francis Marion University and started her own award-winning business. What’s more, she’s one of two 20-year-olds graduating this fall, the youngest in the class. This isn’t the typical timeline for a college graduate, but Anderson’s story is hardly typical.

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun
Local News

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun

FLORENCE, S.C. – Employees of a Florence distribution center may have recently gotten the opportunity to visit Cancun. Rich Rowlett, site leader at Field's Florence office located in the former Morning News press plant on Otis Way, said that the company recently paid for its employees to travel to the Mexican vacation destination as a reward for reaching $100 million in sales in 2019. 

Pamela Evette challenges Darlington County business leaders to change the narrative of technical education
Local News

Pamela Evette challenges Darlington County business leaders to change the narrative of technical education

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette issued a challenge to those attending the Darlington County Economic Development Summit Tuesday afternoon. Evette, a Republican who was elected lieutenant governor in 2018, moderated a panel at the summit held Tuesday morning at the Elizabeth Boatwright Coker Performing Arts Center on the campus of Coker University. 

Jay Vinson sworn as South Carolina Court of Appeals justice
Local News

Jay Vinson sworn as South Carolina Court of Appeals justice

FLORENCE, S.C. – The newest South Carolina Court of Appeals justice was sworn into office Thursday afternoon at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center. South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty administered the office of oath to former 12th Judicial Circuit Family Court Judge Jay Vinson Jr. during the ceremony.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert