Truck driver dies in Saturday morning Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The driver of a tractor trailer died Saturday morning in a collision with a disabled car on Interstate 20 in Darlington County.
The 6:20 a.m. crash happened in the east-bound lanes when a 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road, side-swiped an unoccupied, disabled car that was not in the traffic lanes, and then hit several trees, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of the truck died, a passenger in the truck was transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The Darlington County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the driver's identity.