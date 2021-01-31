'True public servant:' Florence County Council recognizes 'Mr. Sam' for his service

"I've always been the kind of a person ... that you do what you say you're going to do, and I always try get along with everybody," Breeden said. He added that he knew he did not succeed in those goals all the time, but he gave it his best.

Ronnie Pridgen, the Florence County parks and recreation director, also spoke about Breeden at the meeting.

He said that when he was hired in December 2008, Breeden told him to "just use common sense."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"That's the way he approached things," Pridgen said. "It's been like a father to me. He's really been a true servant. He never wanted credit for anything. He could bring in 20 [commemorative] brick forms and say just give it to them. He never wanted credit for anything. He was always there. We're going to miss him. Even when he was running the park at Greenwood, the numbers were astronomical."

Breeden served on the commission from March 2007 until he resigned in January.

Breeden said he was born in Hartsville and moved with his family to Florence when he was in the first grade. He attended McCleneghan High School. He left Florence and served in the Air Force. Breeden returned to Florence and became an insurance agent with his brother-in-law.