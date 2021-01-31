'True public servant:' Florence County Council recognizes 'Mr. Sam' for his service

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Policy Commission on Recreation will have a new face representing Council District 6 for the first time since 2007 at its next meeting.
The Florence County Council unanimously voted on Jan. 21 to recognize William L. "Mr. Sam" Breeden for his service on the commission. Florence County Councilman H. Steven DeBerry IV, a Republican representing District 6, presented Breeden a resolution at the January meeting.
"When I got on county council, I'll be the first to tell you that I didn't know what public service was about," DeBerry said at the meeting. "I've learned about it. ... It's individuals like Sam Breeden that are true public servants. It's just amazing to see the effect that he's had and the amount of caring and commitment and devotion that he's given."
DeBerry added that he was honored to call Breeden a friend.
"I'm going to tell you Sam's done it for the right reasons," DeBerry said. "It's never been about him. He's always concerned himself to do right by the kids. He's just a great citizen of Florence County."
Breeden attended the council meeting and spoke after DeBerry presented a copy of the resolution to him.
He said that he appreciated the council for everything it did for the recreation department.
"I've always been the kind of a person ... that you do what you say you're going to do, and I always try get along with everybody," Breeden said. He added that he knew he did not succeed in those goals all the time, but he gave it his best.
Ronnie Pridgen, the Florence County parks and recreation director, also spoke about Breeden at the meeting.
He said that when he was hired in December 2008, Breeden told him to "just use common sense."
"That's the way he approached things," Pridgen said. "It's been like a father to me. He's really been a true servant. He never wanted credit for anything. He could bring in 20 [commemorative] brick forms and say just give it to them. He never wanted credit for anything. He was always there. We're going to miss him. Even when he was running the park at Greenwood, the numbers were astronomical."
Breeden served on the commission from March 2007 until he resigned in January.
Breeden said he was born in Hartsville and moved with his family to Florence when he was in the first grade. He attended McCleneghan High School. He left Florence and served in the Air Force. Breeden returned to Florence and became an insurance agent with his brother-in-law.
"I had a son. ... When he was a little fella, we started going with baseball," Breeden said. "We started going to Greenwood, and I got involved over there."
When he got involved, the Greenwood fields were located next to nearby Greenwood Elementary School. And the fields were maintained by the parents, coaches and board members.
"Back in those days, the coaches and the members of the board got together, and if we had a project, we just all contributed," Breeden said.
Breeden said he was asked to join the commission by late County Councilman Russell Culberson.
Culberson died in 2015. DeBerry was elected to replace him on the council.
"He was on the county council at that time, and I've known Russell ever since we were in junior high school," Breeden said. "I live out near Francis Marion [University], and I was in his district. I don't know if he told me that was what I was going to do or if he asked me."
On the commission, Breeden watched as the county built a new Greenwood Park along Pamplico Highway. He also praised the council for helping the recreation department and for working with him when he asked for something.
He watched one of his grandsons play at the new facility.