Trump 2024 re-election bid causes some to recoil, others rejoice

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence residents are divided about the news of Donald Trump's plans to run for president again — with some recoiling and others rejoicing.

Michael Wright of Florence said he has no problem with the former president seeking reelection and said he knew it was coming.

“We will see how it all shakes out,” Wright said. “He seems to have a better approach this time. Hopefully, we can bring the Republican Party together. I support Trump, but I am also looking at Ron DeSantis for 2024. We will see who comes ahead.”

Wright said he likes how the former president handles certain situations like maintaining his promises and being strong on the border, foreign policy, and conserving energy.

“Those are the things we look forward to and need,” he said.

Gina Davis said Trump seeking reelection was frightening.

“I feel like someone needs to do something about it,” Davis said. “All of the things that happened on January 6th are unacceptable and he shouldn’t be able to run again for that.”

On Jan. 6, Trump gave a speech near the White House that encouraged his supporters to march on the U.S. Capital and challenge the final certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

A protester who was shot by police died in the chaos and more than 100 members of law enforcement were injured.

Wright said if Trump gets into office again, another incident like Jan. 6 could happen again and racial tension across the country will increase.

“There will be blatant and outright racism because he makes people feel that it is all right,” Wright said. “Things will get crazy. I hope they charge him with something and that he gets indicted, and he won’t be able to run.”

Sharon Paris said the former president should run and he is the one who can put America back on track.

“He can put America back on track by continuing to build the wall, so immigrants couldn’t cross over. He won’t send billions of dollars out of the country like Biden does, and he focuses on doing what is needed to help our country,” she said.

Paris said in 2024, Trump will definitely have her vote.

Annie Murray said Trump shouldn’t run again because he is not a person of good character.

“He doesn’t tell the truth,” Murray said. “That’s not a good quality to have in leadership. Integrity is a high part of being the president and he doesn’t have integrity.”

Murray said Trump sets an example to the younger generation of not doing the right thing and said the president should be someone young people can look up to.

Carol Oharra said she has mixed feelings.

“I think he did a great job his first term,” Oharra said. “But too much has happened after that, and I don’t know if the people can forgive what has happened. It’s going to be hard for people to get over the January 6th ordeal.”

Oharra said Trump will not have her vote in 2024, unless he is the only Republican on the ballot.