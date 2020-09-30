 Skip to main content
Trump brings up Biden's Florence statement during Tuesday's debate
Trump brings up Biden's Florence statement during Tuesday's debate

FLORENCE, S.C. — President Donald Trump mentioned Joe Biden's alleged claim of attending Delaware State during the first presidential debate Tuesday evening. 

Around three minutes and 30 seconds into the second segment of the debate, Trump used the alleged statement to question Biden's intelligence. 

"Did you use the word smart?" Trump asked Biden, according to a transcript produced by Rev.com. "So you said you went to Delaware State, but you forgot the name of your college. You didn’t go to Delaware State. You graduated either the lowest or almost the lowest in your class. Don’t ever use the word smart with me. Don’t ever use that word."

Biden responded, "Oh, give me a break."

The statement occurred during a town hall event at Wilson High School on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. 

In a video on YouTube, Biden appears to say, "I got started out of an HBCU, Delaware State — now, I don’t want to hear anything negative about Delaware State. They're my folks."

Biden did not elaborate on the meaning behind the statement at the debate. 

There are two theories of meaning attached to that statement. One suggested that Biden was referencing attending the school, which is untrue. Another is that Biden was referencing beginning a campaign at the school. 

A representative from Delaware State recently told Delaware.com that Biden began his first Senate campaign in 1972 by holding an event at the school. 

Biden went on to win that election − Biden defeated Republican incumbent J. Caleb Boggs by a 50.5% to 49.1% vote − and served in the Senate from 1973 until he was sworn in as vice president under Barack Obama in 2009. 

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3. 

