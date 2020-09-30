Trump brings up Biden's Florence statement during Tuesday's debate

FLORENCE, S.C. — President Donald Trump mentioned Joe Biden's alleged claim of attending Delaware State during the first presidential debate Tuesday evening.

Around three minutes and 30 seconds into the second segment of the debate, Trump used the alleged statement to question Biden's intelligence.

"Did you use the word smart?" Trump asked Biden, according to a transcript produced by Rev.com. "So you said you went to Delaware State, but you forgot the name of your college. You didn’t go to Delaware State. You graduated either the lowest or almost the lowest in your class. Don’t ever use the word smart with me. Don’t ever use that word."

Biden responded, "Oh, give me a break."

The statement occurred during a town hall event at Wilson High School on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

In a video on YouTube, Biden appears to say, "I got started out of an HBCU, Delaware State — now, I don’t want to hear anything negative about Delaware State. They're my folks."

Biden did not elaborate on the meaning behind the statement at the debate.