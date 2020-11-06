Trump flips Dillon County, Graham barely holds Florence

The two closest precincts were South Florence 1 and Mars Bluff 1. In South Florence 1, Trump received 50.82% of the votes and Biden received 47.28%. In Mars Bluff 1, Trump received 50.78% of the vote and Biden received 48.38% of the vote.

South Florence 1 votes at the Florence County Public Service Building located on Third Loop Road. Mars Bluff 1 votes at Wallace Gregg Elementary School.

Senate

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham only won two of the six counties in the Pee Dee. Graham received 50.72% of the vote in Darlington and 49.8% in Florence. Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison received 65.51% of the votes in Williamsburg, 61.34% of the votes in Marion, 56.74% of the votes in Marlboro and 50.88% of the vote in Dillon.

In Florence County, Graham's best performance was in Prospect in which he received 94.26% of the vote. This is the only in which he received greater than 90% of the vote. However, he won 39 of the 63 precincts in the county.

Harrison won 23 precincts. Harrison received over 90% of the vote in Florence Ward 3 (98.61%), Florence Ward 9 (97.41%), Florence Ward 1 (97.04%), Florence Ward 10 (96.81%), Spaulding (96.56%), Lake City 4 (94.01%), and Florence Ward 2 (93.67%).