Trump flips Dillon County, Graham barely holds Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Republican Donald Trump managed to flip Dillon County from blue to red, and Sen. Lindsey Graham barely held on to Florence County.
Presidential
Three of the six counties in the Pee Dee favored Republican incumbent Donald Trump over Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Trump's best performing county was Darlington, where he received 51.92% of the vote followed by Florence (50.62%) and Dillon (50.23). Biden received 64.37% of the vote in Williamsburg County, 60.34% in Marion County, and 54.95% of the vote in Marlboro County.
Dillon County switched from supporting Hillary Clinton in 2016 to supporting Trump in 2020.
In Florence County, Trump won 40 of the 63 precincts. His best performances were in Prospect (95.9% of the votes) and in Salem (90.43% of the vote).
Prospect precinct votes at the Prospect-Vox Fire Station 2 near Johnsonville. Salem votes at the Salem Free Will Baptist Church.
Democratic challenger Joe Biden won the 23 remaining precincts. His best performances were in Florence Ward 3 (96.66%), Florence Ward 9 (96.52%), Florence Ward 10 (96.32%), Spaulding (95.9%), Florence Ward 1 (95.68%), Lake City 4 (93.24%), and Florence Ward 2 (91.9%).
Florence Ward 3 votes at the Dr. R.N. Beck Center. Florence Ward 9 votes at the Boys and Girls Club, Florence Ward 10 votes at Williams Middle School, Spaulding votes at North Vista Elementary School, Florence Ward 1 votes at Mount Zion AME Church, Lake City 4 votes at McNair Junior High School, and Florence Ward 2 votes at the New Ebenezer Baptist Church.
The two closest precincts were South Florence 1 and Mars Bluff 1. In South Florence 1, Trump received 50.82% of the votes and Biden received 47.28%. In Mars Bluff 1, Trump received 50.78% of the vote and Biden received 48.38% of the vote.
South Florence 1 votes at the Florence County Public Service Building located on Third Loop Road. Mars Bluff 1 votes at Wallace Gregg Elementary School.
Senate
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham only won two of the six counties in the Pee Dee. Graham received 50.72% of the vote in Darlington and 49.8% in Florence. Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison received 65.51% of the votes in Williamsburg, 61.34% of the votes in Marion, 56.74% of the votes in Marlboro and 50.88% of the vote in Dillon.
In Florence County, Graham's best performance was in Prospect in which he received 94.26% of the vote. This is the only in which he received greater than 90% of the vote. However, he won 39 of the 63 precincts in the county.
Harrison won 23 precincts. Harrison received over 90% of the vote in Florence Ward 3 (98.61%), Florence Ward 9 (97.41%), Florence Ward 1 (97.04%), Florence Ward 10 (96.81%), Spaulding (96.56%), Lake City 4 (94.01%), and Florence Ward 2 (93.67%).
Mars Bluff 1 was virtually a tie. Graham received 49.84% of the vote and Harrison received 49.25% of the vote.
Florence County sheriff
Republican T.J. Joye won 39 of the 63 precincts in Florence County. Joye received over 90% of the vote in Prospect (0.93.03%) and Salem (91.24%).
Democrat Darrin Yarborough won 23 of the 63 precincts in Florence County. He received over 90% of the vote in Florence Ward 9 (97.79%), Florence Ward 3 (97.47%), Florence Ward 10 (96.55%), Spaulding (96.45%), Florence Ward 1 (96.32%), Florence Ward 2 (93.09%) and Lake City 4 (92.07%).
Mars Bluff 1 was again virtually a tie. Joye received 50.06% of the vote and Yarborough received 49.87% of the vote.
Mayor
Newly elected Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, a Democrat, won 17 of the 29 precincts that contain parts of the city. She received over 90% of the vote in Florence Ward 10 (96.68%), Florence Ward 1 (96.38%), Florence Ward 3 (96.3%), Florence 15 (96%), Florence Ward 9 (95.66%), and Spaulding (95.49%).
Republican Bryan Braddock won the remaining 12 precincts. He received over 75% of the vote in Florence Ward 8 (78.78%) and West Florence 2 (76.97%).
Florence Ward 8 votes at Briggs Elementary School. West Florence 2 votes at Carver Elementary School.
The closest precinct was Florence Ward 4 in which Myers Ervin received 51.4% of the vote and Braddock received 48.6% of the vote.
Florence Ward 4 votes at the Immanuel Baptist Church.
Other notables
State Sen. Gerald Malloy won reelection without winning his home county of Darlington. Malloy's was also the closest Pee Dee General Assembly race. Darlington County was the strongest Trump county in the Pee Dee but still elected a Democratic sheriff.
Democratic congressional candidate Melissa Watson did not win her home county of Dillon in the Congressional District 7 race.
