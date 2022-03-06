Trump rally to feature Russell Fry, Katie Arrington, Henry McMaster

FLORENCE, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump will return to Florence on Saturday.

Trump will appear at a Save America rally that will be held from 2 p.m. until late in evening on the grounds of the Florence Regional Airport at 2100 Terminal Drive.

The rally is being held to raise support of Trump-endorsed Seventh Congressional District candidate Russell Fry and First Congressional District candidate Katie Arrington.

“It’s incredible,” Fry said Friday morning. “More importantly, I think it’s good for the conservative movement to get people excited about 2022. Not only taking back this district [the Seventh] but taking back other similar districts across the country.”

He said he felt the rally would promote optimism and the red wave that would arrive in November. Republicans are favored in the betting markets to take back control of the Senate and House in 2022.

Fry said Trump was engaged with what’s happening in the district, state and nation. “He’s all in with us and I’m incredibly proud and honored to have his endorsement.”