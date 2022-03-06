Trump rally to feature Russell Fry, Katie Arrington, Henry McMaster

FLORENCE, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump will return to Florence on Saturday.
Trump will appear at a Save America rally that will be held from 2 p.m. until late in evening on the grounds of the Florence Regional Airport at 2100 Terminal Drive.
The rally is being held to raise support of Trump-endorsed Seventh Congressional District candidate Russell Fry and First Congressional District candidate Katie Arrington.
“It’s incredible,” Fry said Friday morning. “More importantly, I think it’s good for the conservative movement to get people excited about 2022. Not only taking back this district [the Seventh] but taking back other similar districts across the country.”
He said he felt the rally would promote optimism and the red wave that would arrive in November. Republicans are favored in the betting markets to take back control of the Senate and House in 2022.
Fry said Trump was engaged with what’s happening in the district, state and nation. “He’s all in with us and I’m incredibly proud and honored to have his endorsement.”
Fry, a state representative from Horry County, said the rally helps make him more visible in the Pee Dee part of the Seventh District. He said Trump’s message focuses on the American worker and family and the rally will be a good venue for that message.
Fry faces several other Republicans including incumbent Tom Rice in the June 14 primary.
Arrington faces four other Republicans including incumbent Nancy Mace in the First Congressional District primary.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, also a Republican up for election in 2022, will also be at the rally.
The Florence Regional Airport issued a media advisory this week that it was not making the airport available specifically for the former president. The advisory said the land where the rally will be held is available for rent to other groups.
The Morning News called the airport to learn the price of leasing the airport land but did not receive a return phone call.
Trump also visited Florence during the run-up to the 2016 South Carolina Republican primary, which he won. He also won the state of South Carolina in 2016 including Florence County and Darlington County.
He also won South Carolina in 2020 including Florence County, Darlington County and Dillon County.
Parking will open at 8 a.m. The venue will open and entertainment will begin at 2 p.m. Pre-Trump speakers will take the stage at 4:30 p.m. and the former president is set to speak at 7:30 p.m.
The event is free.
Registration is available at events.donaldjtrump.com/events/save-america-rally-in-florence-sc.