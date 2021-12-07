Trump raps Graham, McConnell, other Republicans who voted for infrastructure bill

Lindsey Graham is among the 19 senators criticized by former President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon.

Trump issued a statement as various news outlets reported that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is working with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to allow the Democrats to raise the debt limit without Republican votes.

Trump said he was watching as Republican senators talk about fighting the Build Back Better Act that has already been approved by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives.

He said passing the Build Back Better Act would be made much easier for Democrats by the 19 Republican senators who voted for the Democrats' infrastructure – Trump called it "unfrastructure" – bill and by McConnell working with the Democrats to get a two-month debt ceiling extension in October.

Graham was among those 19 Republicans.