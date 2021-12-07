 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump raps Graham, McConnell, other Republicans who voted for infrastructure bill
0 Comments

Trump raps Graham, McConnell, other Republicans who voted for infrastructure bill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lindsey Graham is among the 19 senators criticized by former President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon. 

Trump issued a statement  as various news outlets reported that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is working with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to allow the Democrats to raise the debt limit without Republican votes. 

Trump said he was watching as Republican senators talk about fighting the Build Back Better Act that has already been approved by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. 

He said passing the Build Back Better Act would be made much easier for Democrats by the 19 Republican senators who voted for the Democrats' infrastructure – Trump called it "unfrastructure" – bill and by McConnell working with the Democrats to get a two-month debt ceiling extension in October. 

Graham was among those 19 Republicans. 

"Now the Republicans start fighting a much harder war, and I told them this would happen," Trump said in a statement. "It’s pathetic! Those 19 Republicans, including the Broken Old Crow [this is how Trump refers to McConnell], should not be forgotten for what they have done and the absolutely horrible ramifications this Bill will have on the future of our Nation. Just like McConnell blew two Senate seats in Georgia, and wouldn’t fight the Rigged Presidential Election, he gave this one away also."

Trump also advised Republicans to use the debt ceiling negotiations to get a win. 

"USE THE DEBT CEILING TO WIN, AND MEAN IT THIS TIME," Trump said. 

Lindsey Graham's office said in a statement that Graham had been clear that Democrats would have to raise the debt limit without assistance from the Republican Party. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesian president promises to widen volcano evacuation efforts

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School assistant principal named South Carolina Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year
Local News

Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School assistant principal named South Carolina Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year

PAMPLICO, S.C. – The gymnasium of Hannah-Pamplico Elementary-Middle School was filled with cheering students Wednesday afternoon. But the students weren’t cheering for a basketball or volleyball team. Instead, the students were cheering as Assistant Principal Amy McAllister was named the 2022 South Carolina Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert