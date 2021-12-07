Trump raps Graham, McConnell, other Republicans who voted for infrastructure bill

Lindsey Graham is among the 19 senators criticized by former President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon.
Trump issued a statement as various news outlets reported that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is working with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to allow the Democrats to raise the debt limit without Republican votes.
Trump said he was watching as Republican senators talk about fighting the Build Back Better Act that has already been approved by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives.
He said passing the Build Back Better Act would be made much easier for Democrats by the 19 Republican senators who voted for the Democrats' infrastructure – Trump called it "unfrastructure" – bill and by McConnell working with the Democrats to get a two-month debt ceiling extension in October.
Graham was among those 19 Republicans.
"Now the Republicans start fighting a much harder war, and I told them this would happen," Trump said in a statement. "It’s pathetic! Those 19 Republicans, including the Broken Old Crow [this is how Trump refers to McConnell], should not be forgotten for what they have done and the absolutely horrible ramifications this Bill will have on the future of our Nation. Just like McConnell blew two Senate seats in Georgia, and wouldn’t fight the Rigged Presidential Election, he gave this one away also."
Trump also advised Republicans to use the debt ceiling negotiations to get a win.
"USE THE DEBT CEILING TO WIN, AND MEAN IT THIS TIME," Trump said.
Lindsey Graham's office said in a statement that Graham had been clear that Democrats would have to raise the debt limit without assistance from the Republican Party.