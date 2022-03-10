Trump's Front Row Joes arrive for Save America rally

FLORENCE, S.C. — Donald Trump's Front Row Joes have arrived in Florence ahead of Saturday's Save America rally.

Front Row Joes member Rick Frazier from Saint Marys, Ohio, said he arrived Sunday to attend his 55th rally featuring Trump. Frazier said another member of the Front Row Joes, Richard Snowden, who will arrive Friday, has attended over 75 rallies featuring Trump.

The Front Row Joes are a group of people who travel to attend as many Trump rallies as they can. The group was started by Randall Thoms of Minnesota during Trump's first run for president.

Frazier said he is a member of the group because he supports Trump's policies and his America First agenda.

"Prior to retiring, I worked in an engineering department as a pipefitter," Frazier said. "We worked in a military plant. I was transferred from one plant to another to tear out the military equipment... Had Trump not been in office, I would not have been able to retire. All that business would have been gone."

He added under Trump, new equipment was being installed, not removed.

"I just believe in the policies [Trump made and proposed] and I believe in America First," Frazier said.

He said he was impressed with the manners of people in Florence. Frazier said people in Florence were really sweet and say 'thank you' when helping someone in a drive-thru.

Frazier also said some people have stopped by the campsite to ask what they were camping for.

Jane Kizer of Greenville arrived Thursday for the rally.

She said she was attending the rally because Trump is a historical president.

"He is somebody who has made his promises and kept them," Kizer continued. "He's not a politician; he is for the people."

She said the Trump rally isn't her first time through Florence. She said she had traveled through the city to get to the beach.

Florence sits near two major roads leading to Myrtle Beach (S.C. 327 and U.S. 76).

"It's a nice city," she said.

