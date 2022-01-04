 Skip to main content
Tuesday crash closes North Irby Street, breaks utility pole
FLORENCE, S.C. — A single-vehicle rollover crash resulted in the closing of North Irby Street between Lucas and Sumter streets Tuesday afternoon.

The Nissan Armada, while rolling, went through a Duke Energy utility pole and broke it in two places — leaving  part of the pole unsupported in midair, a stump in the ground and other parts of the pole dangling just above the street.

Duke Energy representatives said some areas of Florence near the crash would be without power while they replaced the pole, something that could extend well into the evening.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

