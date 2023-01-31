Tuesday fire damages Florence motel

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Tuesday morning motel fire lead to the evacuation of second-floor residents of the Comfort Inn and Suits.

Firefighters were dispatched at 7:38 a.m. and arrived to find fire coming from the right side of the structure's second flood.

Firefighters made an external attack by ladder as well as an internal attack using the motel's stand pipes, Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson wrote in a release on the fire.

Firefighters also assisted with evacuating residents from the second floor.

Johnson said the room's sprinklers activated.

Firefighters searched the building to make sure no residents were trapped in their rooms and used fans to clear smoke from the building's second floor.

The department was assisted at the scene by medics with Florence County EMS and officers with Florence Police Department.

The department responded three engine companies and a ladder company.

There were no injuries in the blaze and the cause was undetermined, Johnson wrote in the release.