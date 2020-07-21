FLORENCE, S.C. -- A home was left uninhabitable following a Tuesday afternoon Florence County fire.
Windy Hill and City of Florence firefighters responded about 2:45 p.m. to a mobile home in the 1600 block of East Pine Street.
Smoke was coming from the single-wide when firefighters arrived, said Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung.
Firefighters went into the mobile home, found a fire that had started on the stove had spread to the kitchen, DeLung said.
The fire suffered fire damage while the rest of the mobile home was left uninhabitable, the chief said.
Nobody was home when the fire started.
No injuries were reported.
Medics with Florence County EMS assisted at the scene.
